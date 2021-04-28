Enbridge Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.36.

Enbridge stock opened at C$46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$46.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.