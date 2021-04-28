Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 124,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.