Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 121,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

