Enbridge Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ENB opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.