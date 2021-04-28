Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-4.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.940-4.160 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.