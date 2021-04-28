Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.95 and traded as high as C$7.25. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 343,077 shares.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 686.00.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,250. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,226,796.35. Insiders have sold a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $876,000 in the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

