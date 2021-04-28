Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

ET stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

