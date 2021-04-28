Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.