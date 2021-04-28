Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.
Shares of ET stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
