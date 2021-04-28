Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

ENTG opened at $114.78 on Monday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.