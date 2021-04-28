EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $85.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.81 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $135.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $391.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

