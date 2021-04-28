EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

