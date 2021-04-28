EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.36.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.
