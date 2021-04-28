Equinix, Inc. (REIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.87 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Equinix has increased its dividend by 33.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.50 on Wednesday, hitting $707.38. 403,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,172. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $682.07 and a 200-day moving average of $711.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.11.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

