Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,828,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,803,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,866 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

