Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after buying an additional 62,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

