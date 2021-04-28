Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Casper Sleep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of CSPR opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

