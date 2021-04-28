Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Compass, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Compass in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

COMP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Compass stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Compass has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

