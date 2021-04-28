Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.43

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 694309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

