Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.