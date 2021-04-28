Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,784,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $2,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.24.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

