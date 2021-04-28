ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $752,182.48 and $65,694.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 198.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,494,420 coins and its circulating supply is 27,215,086 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

