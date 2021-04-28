Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GMBL. Benchmark began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

