Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

