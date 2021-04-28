Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 953,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,093. The stock has a market cap of $792.70 million, a PE ratio of 210.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

