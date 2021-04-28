ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading 1.8% Higher

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.43. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83.

