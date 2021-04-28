Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

