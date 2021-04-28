Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.