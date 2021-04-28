Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit