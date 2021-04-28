Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,763 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.