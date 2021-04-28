Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

