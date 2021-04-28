Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 37.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

