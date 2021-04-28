Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RNR opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $165.89. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.