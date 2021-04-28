Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.