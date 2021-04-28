Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 66 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $306,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $320.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $185.09 and a one year high of $326.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

