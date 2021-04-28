Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 805 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

