Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 177.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

SCI stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

