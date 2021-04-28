Exelon (EXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXC stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

