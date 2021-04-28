ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley Sells 900 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $105,149.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00.

EXLS stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $96.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

