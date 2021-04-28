Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 317.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 373,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Expedia Group worth $84,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.44. 27,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,326. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

