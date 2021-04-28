Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. 428,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,176,232. The stock has a market cap of $244.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

