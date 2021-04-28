F3Logic LLC Buys New Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,263 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318,051 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.01 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIXI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

