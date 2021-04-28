F3Logic LLC Buys Shares of 2,756 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $112.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

