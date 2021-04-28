F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 115 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,894.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,324.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

