F3Logic LLC Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,302,000 after acquiring an additional 878,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.