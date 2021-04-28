F3Logic LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,033,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $19,062,000.

PAVE stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90.

