F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

