F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. F5 Networks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.360-2.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.36-2.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $21.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.30. 90,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average of $180.89.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Earnings History for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

