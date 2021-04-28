Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $459.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -112.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.90. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $223.52 and a 12-month high of $465.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

