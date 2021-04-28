Fantom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $519.36 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $519.36 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.