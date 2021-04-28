Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%.

FANUY traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 191,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

