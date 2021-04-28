FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $350.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $290.67 and last traded at $289.63. Approximately 60,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,409,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.76.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average of $269.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

