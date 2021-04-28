FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in April

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.0 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Separately, Barclays upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

